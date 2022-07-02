Donald Trump may not inform aides before announcing 2024 bid on Truth Social: NYT

The former leader of the free world may decline to inform his own aides before announcing a 2024 comeback bid on his Twitter-clone social media site.

"The timing of a formal announcement from Mr. Trump remains uncertain. But he recently surprised some advisers by saying he might declare his candidacy on social media without warning even his own team, and aides are scrambling to build out basic campaign infrastructure in time for an announcement as early as this month," The New York Times reported.

That is not the only schism between Trump and his aides.

"The former president’s team remains divided over whether he should even run again. Those opposed to a third White House bid have expressed concerns ranging from doubts about Mr. Trump’s remaining political potency to questions about whether he can articulate a clear rationale for running and avoid a repeat of 2020," the newspaper reported. "Others are urging Mr. Trump to take his time. Donald Trump Jr., his eldest son, has taken a more central role in Mr. Trump’s inner circle of political advisers and has told others that he wants his father to install a more expansive campaign team around him in preparation for a run."

The chaos comes against the backdrop of the investigations into Trump's attempted coup following shocking public testimony by former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

"But even Trump aides who are supportive of another campaign worry that the former president’s path to a third nomination has become more difficult than he’s willing to acknowledge. Some close to Mr. Trump have grown concerned about potential legal and political consequences from the congressional hearings into the Capitol riot," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Trump signaled his concern about the potential political consequences of the testimony, reacting in real time to the hearing by posting a dozen messages on his Truth Social website attacking Ms. Hutchinson and denying her most explosive testimony."

Two days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Twitter permanently suspended Trump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Trump had 88.6 million followers on Twitter on Jan. 6, 2021.

He currently has 3.4 million followers on Truth Social.