Trump is 'furious yet scared' as allies and supporters urge early 2024 announcement: report

Donald Trump has been frantically working the phones following Monday's FBI execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and his thinking about how to respond may be rapidly shifting.

A source close to Trump told People magazine, "Donald is furious yet scared."

"He feels victimized and is calling everyone he trusts to give him advice and reassure him that this is a witch hunt," the source said. "He is buoyed by the Republican support [after the] invasion of privacy."

CNN confirmed Trump's extensive phone conversations.

"After revealing the FBI had conducted a 'raid' of his Palm Beach residence in a statement Monday evening, Trump became inundated with calls from allies wanting him to dive into the 2024 race sooner rather than later, according to a person familiar with the matter," CNN reported. "He spent most of Tuesday hopping 'from one phone call to the next,' this person said, adding that the former president 'has been on the phone since daybreak.'"

On Tuesday evening, Trump has a previously scheduled meeting with the Republican Study Committee caucus in Congress at Bedminster.

"Top Republicans who have spent months trying to dissuade Donald Trump from announcing another presidential campaign before the midterms are coming around to the idea, after an unprecedented search of the former President’s Mar-a-Lago property by federal investigators on Monday lit up the GOP base," CNN reported. "Trump has received a fresh wave of encouragement to jump start his next presidential campaign in the 24 hours since his primary residence became the target of an FBI search warrant, several sources familiar with the matter told CNN."

Longtime confidante Michael Caputo explained why his advice on the question had changed.

"My advice that we should wait until after the midterms was based upon a rather standard landscape. [The Justice Department] set off a nuclear bomb on that landscape yesterday. This is no longer a business-as-usual campaign. Not even close," Caputo said. “Most of the downsides of announcing early are regulatory or financial but the Democrats just guaranteed that Trump will raise three times the money he was going to and probably in the immediate future."

Meanwhile, Trump supporters are demonstrating their loyalty to the former president with a rally in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump 'panicked' after FBI showed up at Mar-a-Lago because he never believed they would do it: Mary Trump