Trump won't skip debate unless he's 'choking on a hamburger': GOP insider
President Donald J. Trump welcomes members of the press to the State Dining Room Monday, January 14, 2019, where the 2018 NCAA Football National Champions, the Clemson Tigers, will be welcomed with food from Domino’s, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

While Donald Trump has repeatedly signaled a desire to skip the first Republican 2024 presidential primary debate, one Republican insider thinks that the former president is bluffing.

In an interview with NBC News, Terry Sullivan, who served as campaign manager for Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) ill-fated 2016 presidential bid, argued that there is little chance the former president will skip an event where he'll have a chance to confront his rivals in front of television cameras.

"There’s a 2% chance that Trump doesn’t show up,” Sullivan told the network. “And half of that involves him choking on a hamburger and being rushed to the hospital.”

If Trump does go to the debate, he should expect to take significant fire from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has repeatedly hammered Trump over his multiple criminal indictments, as well as from former Vice President Mike Pence, who has defiantly told the former president that he did not have power to throw out certified election results.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Trump will also likely take some shots from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had once been seen as Trump's top rival for the 2024 Republican Party nomination but whose poll numbers have since crashed back down.

SmartNews