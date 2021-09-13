Trump rants he'll have 'no choice' but to run again because Biden is so 'divisive'
US President Donald Trump. (Michael Kappeler/dpa)

In perhaps his strongest indication yet that he'll try to recapture the White House in 2024, former president Donald Trump suggested that he may have "no choice" because President Joe Biden is "incompetent" and "divisive."

"It is getting to a point where we really have no choice," Trump told Fox News for an interview published Monday, calling Biden "an incompetent person as the leader of our country."

"They keep telling everyone how they want to get together, to be inclusive – they're not inclusive," Trump said of the Biden administration. "They are very, very dividing and divisive."

Further commenting on a potential 2024 presidential campaign, Trump told the network: "I don't think we're going to have a choice. It is disgraceful."

Until now, Trump has generally responded to questions about whether he'll run again by saying only that his supporters "will be very happy."

SmartNews