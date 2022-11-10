GOP operatives are now reconsidering working on Trump's 2024 bid: report

Republican campaign operatives thinking about their career choices following the midterms are reconsidering signing up for a third White House campaign by Donald Trump.

That detail was revealed in a New York Times report headlined, "Trump Under Fire From Within GOP After Midterms."

The newspaper reported, "conservative allies criticized Mr. Trump on social media and cable news, questioning whether he should continue as the party’s leader and pointing to his toxic political brand as the common thread woven through three consecutive lackluster election cycles."

Michael Bender and Maggie Haberman reported, "conservative allies criticized Mr. Trump on social media and cable news, questioning whether he should continue as the party’s leader and pointing to his toxic political brand as the common thread woven through three consecutive lackluster election cycles."

The unease with Trump could harm his expected 2024 comeback attempt.

"Among Republican operatives who have been open to working with another Trump presidential campaign, a handful said they were reconsidering," The Times reported. "That could present a challenge for Mr. Trump, who has a handful of trusted advisers but almost no one yet staffing key aspects of a campaign-in-waiting."

The newspaper described Trump as at his "most vulnerable point politically" since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Longtime Trump advisor David Urban told the newspaper, "Republicans have followed Donald Trump off the side of a cliff."

Read the full report.