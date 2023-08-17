Revealed: Trump seeks trial date in 2026 for Jack Smith's election conspiracy case
Jack Smith, Donald Trump (Smith photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen for AFP/ Trump by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Donald Trump through his attorneys on Thursday asked that the trail date in the federal Jan. 6 election conspiracy case be pushed to April 2026.

Special counsel Jack Smith had requested that the trial start Jan. 2, 2024.

Trump’s request drew immediate reaction on social media.

“Ha! Of course Trump would like to put off his trial until 2026,” former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega wrote on her X account.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, said she will set the trial date on or before a scheduled Aug. 28 hearing.

“President Donald J. Trump, through counsel, submits this response in opposition to the government’s proposed trial calendar, Doc. 23, and respectfully requests the Court place this case on the April 2026 trial calendar,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in court filings published Thursday.

