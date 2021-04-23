Trump now says 'racist rants' are 'divisive' and 'nasty'

President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed in on the topic of racist rants.

One day after LeBron James weighed in on the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant in Ohio, Trump lashed out at the basketball legend.

James deleted a tweet with a picture of Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon with the text "YOU'RE NEXT" and the hashtag #accountability, complete with the hourglass emoji.

"LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League. His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!" Trump unironically said in a statement released through his political action committee.

James explained why he deleted the tweet.



