'That's nuts!' CNN's Tapper stunned by new revelations about Trump's disregard for Americans dying of COVID

CNN's Jake Tapper interviewed Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender on Wednesday and came away stunned at his revelations about how former President Donald Trump showed total disregard for a pandemic that has killed 600,000 Americans.

During the interview, Tapper cited a quote from Trump in which he told Bender that he didn't have time to read any new data or information about the coronavirus pandemic because he was too busy giving Bender interview time.

"Trump told you, quote, 'I'm going out there in about 15 minutes... if i do a lousy job it's your fault because I didn't have to read anything,'" Tapper said, reading from Bender's book. "That's nuts!"

"Yeah," Bender replied. "I was stunned to find that out right at the end of our conversation."

Tapper then grew indignant.

"Didn't have time to read anything?" he asked. "I mean, hundreds of thousands of Americans were dying!"

"That's right, and it showed how he was approaching this pandemic," Bender explained. "People were tuning in to see minute-by-minute information, they wanted updates on a wild virus that we were finding out about in real time. And Trump saw all this personally. He told me in another interview that he viewed mask wearing as a personal front, at least partly."



