Trump tells Fox News that his upset loss in a Texas election was actually 'a tremendous win'
Donald Trump appeared on the cable TV show "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" on Saturday night where he lied to Fox News viewers about losing a special election in Texas.

In a special election in Texas, Trump-backed Republican Susan Wright lost to state Rep. Jake Ellzey.

The upset victory reportedly sent "shockwaves through the former president's inner circle," while Trump pretended the loss was a win.

Trump said, "we also had a big win in Texas."

"But, that was a tremendous win," Trump argued, despite the fact the candidate he endorsed lost.

