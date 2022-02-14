Trump blows up on the media for ignoring Clinton 'atrocity' that is 'bigger than Watergate'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday blasted the media for purportedly ignoring a story that he claims is bigger than Watergate.

A court filing from special counsel John Durham claims that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, according to Fox News. Durham was appointed by Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the investigation into Trump's connection with Russia.

"Can you imagine that, what should be the biggest story of our time, bigger than Watergate, is getting absolutely no mention, ZERO, in the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, ratings-dead CNN, and MSDNC. This in itself is a scandal, the fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of our Nation is getting zero coverage from LameStream, is being talked about all over the world," Trump alleged.



READ: 'What the heck? You're an insurrectionist': Senators remain tense over Jan. 6 and Kavanaugh hearings

"Just like they wouldn’t talk about the many Biden corruption scandals prior to the Election, (or for that matter now!), they won’t talk about this, which is potentially even bigger. It shows how totally corrupt and shameless the media is. Can you imagine if the roles were reversed and the Republicans, in particular President Donald Trump, got caught illegally spying into the Office of the President? All hell would break loose and the electric chair would immediately come out of retirement," Trump claimed. "The good news is, everybody is talking about not only this atrocity against our Nation, but that the press refuses to even mention the major crime that took place."

Less than one hour after Trump sent the statement, he followed up with a second statement on the topic.



"I was proven right about the spying, and I will be proven right about 2020!" Trump said, even though his claims about the 2020 election have been thoroughly debunked for 15 months.

IN OTHER NEWS: NYPD investigating 'horrific' anti-Semitic assault in Brooklyn — for second weekend in a row