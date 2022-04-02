'That's what's wrong with you Republicans': Furious Trump 'exploded' at GOP lawmaker in phone rant
Frederic Brown -- via AFP

According to an excerpt from a new book by former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), Donald Trump was highly displeased when the lawmaker bucked him on a bill that would have resulted in $800 billion in Medicaid cuts which, in turn, caused the former president to "explode' in anger.

Hurd, who decided to skip running for re-election, has hit the cable shows promoting his book, "American Reboot," and, according to Business Insider, he reveals a conversation he had with Trump where he let him know about his concerns about the GOP's American Health Care Act that would have repealed Obamacare.

With the former president asking him for his support, Hurd explained that it would hurt his constituents.

"Trump — who made the repeal and replacement of Obamacare a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign — was not as understanding as [former Vice President Mike] Pence in recognizing the dynamics of his district, according to Hurd," the report states.

"Look ... we've been talking about healthcare for a long time," Trump reportedly said. "We're poised for a big win here. Big win. We'd really love your support."

The bok notes that Hurd claimed he couldn't support the bill in its current form, at which point Trump reportedly "exploded."

"That's what's wrong with you Republicans," Hurd recalls Trump blurting. "You've been talking about this for four years, and we have a chance to do it and you're not going to do it."

With Trump insisting he had won Hurd's district, the GOP lawmaker corrected him by explaining he actually lost the district by 3 points.

"Well, I did better than anybody thought I was gonna do in your district," Hurd claims Trump shot back

