'God speaks to us': Trump rallygoer explains that Princess Diana is still alive

In a video posted to Twitter, a fan of Donald Trump -- as evidenced by her hot pink "Women for Trump" hat -- told a reporter for Right Side Broadcasting that both Princess Diana and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis are both still alive.
The unidentified woman, attending an Ohio rally where the former president will reportedly boost the candidacy of "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, was questioned about her t-shirt and then went into an elaborate explanation about why Jackie O and Princess Di still walk among us.
Pointing at the pictures screened on her shirt, which also appeared to include Melania Trump, she stated, "Living, living and we know living, ruling the world and you don't take down evil by being quiet, by being silent, right?"
"People need to understand who they are. Do they look like them today? No," she added.
Pressed on evidence that they are still alive, she continued, "Well, you know God speaks to us, right? There's ways that we can figure these things out. So people start learning, ABC, 1-2-3, which Michael Jackson talked about how many years ago, right?"
Woman at Trump rally explains why she believes Princess Diana and Jackie O are still alive.pic.twitter.com/iYlwlg59vR— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650732261