'This is not over': Trumpworld is out to turn Trump against Kevin McCarthy

During a panel discussion on CNN's "Inside Politics," Politico Playbook editor Rachael Bade claimed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is not out of the woods with Donald Trump over his recorded comments right after the Jan 6th insurrection.

Addressing the fury McCarthy is facing after he was heard saying Trump needed to resign -- and despite Trump recently saying he cleared the air with the GOP leader -- Bade said the knives are out for McCarthy who hopes to become House speaker in January 2023.

"I think Republicans and everybody were waiting to see what Trump would say and so, if Trump turned on McCarthy, then I think a lot of House Republicans would as well," Bade reported. "And so the fact that you had the president coming out, and McCarthy making a whole bunch of his own damage control calls means he's okay, again, as you said for now."

"January 2023 when the speaker's race will occur is a long way away," she continued. "We know from President Trump, covering him for four years, he goes hot and cold on people very quickly. He has distanced himself from supporters in the past, or allies in the past for less, he unendorsed Rep. Mo Brooks because Mo Brooks said it was time to move away from talking about the 2020 reelection. And there are a lot of people in Trumpworld who do not like Kevin McCarthy and are going to do everything they can to try to spin up the former president against McCarthy between now and January. This is not over."

Watch below:

