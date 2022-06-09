Trump pushes TV ad attacking Jan. 6 committee: ‘Everything I’m telling you is the TRUTH’

Former President Donald Trump is pushing a new TV ad attacking the Jan. 6 select committee hours before the first prime-time hearing.

"Joe Biden is failing BADLY, yet the radical Left socialists in Washington are pretending nothing is wrong. They want to DISTRACT the American People from Biden’s embarrassing leadership by spending MILLIONS on another PARTISAN WITCH HUNT," he said in a fundraising appeal.

"Everything I'm telling you is the TRUTH...and my team just released a NEW AD to EXPOSE the Democrats and their dirty tricks," he said.

"Inflation. War. Or country is in trouble," the narrator said.

"Biden is failing, badly. And yet the Democrat (sic) Congress ignores our problems, instead spending millions on another partisan witch-hunt," he said.

Republicans have attempted to cast the investigation into Trump's failed coup attempt as illegitimate.

"Hours before the House committee investigating the Capitol riot opens its public hearings, Republican lawmakers sought to portray the panel as illegitimate. In a news conference, they denounced the committee’s formation, its work and Speaker Nancy Pelosi with inaccurate claims," The New York Times reported Thursday.