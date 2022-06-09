Here's what Brett Kavanaugh's would-be assassin told cops prior to his arrest

On Thursday, TMZ posted new details about the armed man arrested by police who claimed he was compelled to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Earlier reporting made clear that the young man called 911 and turned himself into the police before going through with the attack. TMZ's new reporting reveals exactly what he told officers.

"Nicholas Roske made the initial call, but hung up, and when the operator called him back, he said ... 'I'm having thoughts. I've been having them for a long time. I'm from California. I came over here to act on them,'" said the report. "He then said he'd just flown there, took a taxi to Kavanaugh's home and admitted he had a gun with him ... which was unloaded and locked in a case inside his black suitcase. Roske sounded extremely concerned about his own mental health, telling the operator he wasn't on drugs or alcohol, but said he needs 'psychiatric help.'"

"After copping to also having pepper spray and a knife in his luggage, he offers to step further away from the suitcase before police arrive. Roske said, 'I want to be fully compliant. So, whatever they want me to do, I'll do,'" said the report. "After they arrested Roske, cops say he told them he was upset about the leaked Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. Later on Wednesday, abortion rights protesters showed up outside Kavanaugh's house."

Roske faces charges of attempted murder for his self-thwarted plot on the life of a justice.

The assassination attempt has led to an uproar on right-wing media, with one Fox News host even baselessly suggesting that the whole thing could be a conspiracy orchestrated by the Biden administration.

Listen to the audio recording of the call here.