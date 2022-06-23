CBS News pics show access British filmmaker had to Trump family around Jan. 6: report

CBS News on Wednesday revealed it has obtained two images from video show the access he had to the Trump family before and after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"Well, now to some exclusive reporting ahead of tomorrow's Jan. 6 hearing, CBS News has learned that the committee has gained access to footage from inside the White House, both before and after the attack on the Capitol," Nora O'Donnell reported.

"What have we learned?" she asked reporter Robert Costa.

"There are new, breaking developments on the Jan. 6 front. the committee announced today it will hold additional hearings in July because it keeps gathering new evidence," Costa replied.

"Some of that new evidence comes from British filmmaker Alex Holder, who is going to meet with the committee tomorrow morning in a private deposition. CBS News has exclusively obtained two images from his upcoming three-part series called 'Unprecedented.' One shows him interviewing Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter, the other shows him interviewing President Trump," Costa reported.

"He talked to trump both before and after Jan. 6," he explained. "It reveals the access he had to the inside of the Trump inner circle during that period."

