Trump tried to strangle Secret Service agent who refused to take him to the Capitol: Cassidy Hutchinson

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided bombshell testimony about the extreme efforts Donald Trump took on Jan. 6 as he attempted to join the mob attacking the U.S. Capitol.

"When I returned to the White House, I walked upstairs toward the chief of staff's office, and I noticed Mr. Ornato lingering outside of the office and once we made eye contact, he quickly waved me to go into his office, which was just across the hall from mine," she said. "When i went in, he shut the door, and I noticed bobby Engel, the head of Mr. Trump's security detail, sitting in a chair just looking somewhat discombobulated and a little lost."

Hutchinson described a discussion with Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato and Robert Engel, who ran Trump's Secret Service detail about what had occurred in Trump's armored vehicle, known as the Beast, following his speech.

"I looked at Tony, and he had said, 'Did you f*cking hear what happened in the Beast?' I said, 'No, Tony, I just got back. What happened?' Tony proceeded to tell me that when the president got in the Beast, he was under the impression from Mr. [Mark] Meadows that the off-the-record movement to the Capitol was still possible and likely to happen, but that Bobby had more information. so once the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought they were going up to the capitol, and when bobby had relayed to him, we're not, we don't have the assets to do it, it's not secure, we're going back to the West Wing, the president had very strong, very angry response to that," she testified.

"Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the f*cking president, take me up to the Capitol now.' To which Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.' The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles," she testified.

