Pro-Trump groups planned to gather in DC for inauguration — then switched to J6 after his tweet: report

On Monday, Axios reported that the January 6 Committee will present evidence at Tuesday's hearing that pro-Trump groups originally planned to converge on D.C. on the date of President Joe Biden's inauguration — but changed their plans after a Trump tweet directing them to gather on January 6 instead.

"One of the central questions in the investigation has been how directly culpable Trump was in the violence committed by his supporters — something impeachment managers sought to answer in the weeks after the assault," reported Andrew Solender. "But the committee has substantial resources the impeachment managers lacked, including subpoena power and more than a year to gather evidence."

"The committee has evidence that some pro-Trump groups had initially planned to be in D.C. in the days after President Biden's inauguration to kick off the opposition to his administration, according to a source familiar with the findings," said the report.

The report added, "The panel will contend that a Dec. 19, 2020, tweet from Trump calling supporters to the nation's capital for a 'big protest' on Jan. 6 — the now-infamous day Congress was set to certify electors — spurred supporters to change their plans, the source said."

According to the report, "At least one pro-Trump group allegedly changed its rally permit."

Trump appeared at a "Stop the Steal" rally on the National Mall immediately prior to the attack, and while he did not participate, he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified he actually wanted to join the rioters and attacked his security detail when they wouldn't take him there.

This comes as a former associate of Steve Bannon, Dustin Stockton, told MSNBC's Ari Melber that the organizers of the "Stop the Steal" rally were seeking to distance themselves from the extremists converging on the Capitol — and resentful that Trump got in the way of their efforts to diffuse tensions.

You can read more here.