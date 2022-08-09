Republicans quickly seek to raise cash off of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago FBI outrage
Ronna Romnet McDaniels (Photo via AFP)

Republicans quickly sent out fundraising appeals promising to fight for Donald Trump after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago resort armed with a search warrant signed by a federal judge.

As Rolling Stones' William Vaillancourt reports, after an outpouring of outrage on social media over the Department of Justice giving the go-ahead for agents to enter the luxury resort, the pleas for money quickly followed.

Donald Trump led the pack with an email blast that claimed, "It's time for EVERY PATRIOT to step up and stand against the Left's reckless WITCH HUNTS and political persecution of Preside mt Trump," adding, "Please rush in a donation IMMEDIATELY to publically stand with President Trump against the NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT!" with a helpfully highlighting off donating $100 to the cause.

"Trump isn’t the only Republican fundraising off of the raid. J.D. Vance, Trump’s pick for Senate in Ohio, sent out a plea Monday night. 'This is NOT a DRILL,' a message read next to a link to a donation page. 'Joe Biden is ATTACKING President Trump for STANDING UP for US, It’s time we show we have President Trump’s back! Act here,'" Vaillancourt wrote.

RNC head Ronna Romney McDaniels also appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning and suggested conservatives direct donations to struggling Georgia U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker by telling viewers, "We have to win back the House. You saw Kevin McCarthy’s very strong statement yesterday. We have to take the reins of power back. The only way we can stop them is by winning back the House and the Senate.”

SmartNews