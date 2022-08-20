'He should be worried': Legal insiders predict Trump indictments are coming
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

In an interview with Business Insider, an attorney close to Donald Trump's legal team and their maneuverings claimed the former president is headed toward a spate of criminal indictments and is not taking his legal peril seriously enough.

With Trump facing an expanding investigation being conducted by the Department of Justice, continued hearings by the House select committee looking into the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and an election tampering investigation in Georgia related to the 2020 presidential election, the attorney said Trump seems to think they are things that he "can talk his way out of."

According to the report, "....people who have been close to his inner circle told Insider that they think he could be in serious legal trouble.One lawyer familiar with the Trump team's thought process said in an interview that the ex-president 'likes to run the show' and is a 'big believer in the public relations assault,' but that he could soon face criminal charges."

RELATED: Inside Trump's 'cult of criminality'

The attorney added, "He should be worried about all these investigations. I think he's a target of all of them and I think he'll get indicted."

In an interview with Business Insider on Friday, occasional Trump defender Alan Dershowitz said Trump's criminal legal exposure may also increase as the result of civil suits he faces in New York.

Dershowitz "told Insider on Friday that Trump should be most concerned about the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices. 'Right now it's only civil, but you never know,' he said. 'Civil can always morph into criminal the way it did with [Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg.'"

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews