Former prosecutor thinks Garland is headed in the direction of a Trump indictment

Former prosecutor turned law professor, Joyce White Vance said on Sunday that she thinks it's headed in the direction that Donald Trump will be indicted for helping promote an attack on the United States because he lost the election.

Speaking to MSNBC, Vance explained that we can "read the tea leaves" and speculate but that Attorney General Merrick Garland will keep things relatively quiet.

"What gives me some confidence that we are headed in that direction, as you pointed out, Garland really is the consummate institutionalist," said Vance. "He believes that the institutions are essential to moving forward as a rule-of-law country. He believes the institutions are worth protecting. That caused him criticism by the public. They thought he was too cowardly or perhaps just too slow to act. It would be a benefit if he does ultimately decide to indict. It means he will be thorough. He will be measured. He will have thought it through. This won't be any sort of a half-baked indictment. It will be really a top-level effort by the Justice Department."



The Guardian's Hugo Lowell explained that Donald Trump believes that he is the only one who can truly defend himself. As a person who believes he is a genius and that he's smarter than any Democrat and even his lawyer, Trump has advocated he be given equal time to mount a defense against the accusations lobbed by the Jan. 6 committee.

While Trump talks a big game, he likely won't step forward to testify.

