Trump aide neck-deep in fake elector plot hired by House Republicans

A former Donald Trump aide who was questioned under subpoena by the Department of Justice over the fake elector plot following the 2020 presidential election has landed on his feet with a plum job working for House Republicans.

According to a report from Politico, Thomas Lane has been tasked with working as counsel to the GOP-led House committee overseeing elections.

Politico's Heidi Przybyla and Zach Montellaro report Lane landed the job -- which pays $155,000 a year just two months ago despite being swept up in the investigation into 2020 presidential election interference.

"Lane worked at the Republican National Committee in addition to assisting the Trump campaign’s efforts in Arizona and New Mexico in 2020," the report states, adding that he was subpoenaed for records he kept at his Virginia home.

The report adds, "Lane also appeared to have attended a meeting where 11 Arizona Republicans falsely declared themselves presidential electors. In a video of that meeting, which was posted by the Arizona Republican Party, a man wearing a Trump campaign jacket with the name 'Lane' on it is seen passing out papers for people to sign 'certifying themselves Arizona’s ‘duly elected and qualified electors.’"

"POLITICO also obtained a video from September of 2021 — during which time Lane was working as an RNC 'election integrity' official in Virginia — in which he fanned conspiracy theories about the election. Lane was speaking to a gathering of conservative grassroots organizers about the RNC’s statewide plan to deploy poll workers and watchers in the upcoming gubernatorial election," Przybyla and Montellaro are also reporting.

