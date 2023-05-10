Stephanie Grisham: I regularly had to keep Trump away from staffer for fear of sexual harassment

Following the verdict holding former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case, one-time White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham opened up on CNN's "OutFront" Tuesday about an incident she first described in her book in which she had to go out of her way to prevent one of her staffers from being put in situations where Trump could sexually harass the staffer, or possibly worse.

"There was one specific staffer that worked for me, and [Trump] would request for her to be on constant trips when it wasn't her turn — I would rotate the staffers to go on foreign trips, especially," said Grisham. "He one time had one of my other deputies bring her back 'so that they could look at her ass' is what he said to him ... I sat down and talked to her at one point, asked her if she was uncomfortable. I tried everything I could to ensure she was never alone with him."

"I did take it to a couple of different chiefs of staff, including Mark Meadows," continued Grisham. "I don't like Mark Meadows. Everybody knows that. And I think, at the end of the day, what could they do other than go in there and say, this isn't good, sir, and Donald Trump will do what Donald Trump wants to do. So I don't know that I even blame them. When you're dealing with the President of the United States, again, there's no H.R. group or H.R. representative to go to, to talk to about these kinds of things."

"It's sort of odd, when you say it, I'm having a flashback to that tape from 'Access Hollywood,'" said anchor Erin Burnett. "It just continued it. Just was sort of, they let you do it. I'm not saying it went that far in the cases that you're saying, but I am hearing an eerie echo, and nothing else they could do but say, this isn't a good look, sir. I knew him for many years before he was in the White House. This is consistent. How often did this happen, Stephanie, that you saw?"

"Well, I mean, it happened in terms of — you know, he would always comment on women's looks — he would even talk to me sometimes about various plastic surgeries, et cetera," Grisham said. "But with this one staffer, it was really bad, to the point that I was extremely uncomfortable. And the sad thing is every senior staff member knew it, everybody talked about it in our White House. And I challenge anybody to say what I am saying right now is not true. So, it happened with her a lot. And, again, I did everything I could to keep her off of trips, actually, and to stay with her if she was with him alone, because I was really nervous about what could happen."

"And this was before I knew kind of any of the E. Jean Carroll allegations," added Grisham. "I stupidly did know about the 'Access Hollywood' video, but that was what made me keep with her all the time."

