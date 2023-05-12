The View's Sunny Hostin bashes 'friend' Anderson Cooper for 'gaslighting' audience on Trump

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is friends with CNN's Anderson Cooper, but she was angered by his defense of a town hall hosted by his network featuring Donald Trump.

Cooper acknowledged the former president's behavior was "disturbing," but he defended the network's decision to pack the event with Trump supporters and broadcast his lies and insults, saying it was inherently newsworthy because he's the Republican frontrunner for 2024.

But Hostin wasn't persuaded.

"I don't think you give a bigot and racist and a misogynist and a liar and a cheater and a sexual abuser and a defamer a platform of 3 million people," Hostin said.

"I'm saddened -- I used to work for CNN for quite some time, Anderson Cooper has been my friend for over 20 years, and I'm sad he tried to gaslight me yesterday, saying people are in silos. People are choosing to listen to the lies or not -- 46.9 percent of people voted for Trump 2020, but he lost the popular vote by over 7 million people."

"We know who this man is," she added. "We learned who this man is and we did not need to see what we saw. I think that that town hall will be studied in journalism schools around the country as to what not to do. It was not fact checked appropriately. I don't think, not good enough in that type of situation."


