peter navarro
Just after Trump aide Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt for defying a congressional subpoena, his lawyer is calling for a mistrial, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.

Attorney Stan Woodward alleges that before issuing the verdict the jury may have seen protests over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol when they left the courthouse.

The jury after fours of deliberation unanimously voted to convict Navarro on Thursday on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply to a Jan. 6 select committee subpoena.

Each count carries a one-year sentence.

Navarro plans to appeal the verdict, according to various reports.

