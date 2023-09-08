Legal expert shows how more Mar-a-Lago defendants could flip on Trump: 'Unravel the whole sweater'
President Donald Trump gestures in total shock during a campaign rally at the Giant Center. (Shutterstock)

A legal expert suggested that the testimony of a Mar-a-Lago staffer who flipped on Donald Trump could be a boon for prosecutors in the classified documents case.

Former federal prosecutor Eli Honig during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” said Yuscil Tavares, the internet technology worker who recanted his grand jury testimony after hiring a new attorney, could at the minimum help prosecutors paint a broader picture of efforts to delete video surveillance footage.

“This is how you build a case, you pull you pull a thread and you never know, you can unravel the whole sweater,” Honig said.

“Best case scenario, the IT worker gets you up to De Olivera or Nauta. Maybe they flip up from there. Worst case scenario is he’s a useful witness because he takes you inside and he tells you about the larger effort to delete the surveillance.”

