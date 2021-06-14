Newsmax honors Trump on his 75th birthday — and hilarity ensues

The far-right cable network Newsmax attempted to honor former President Donald Trump by asking people for their birthday messages.

Trump turned 75-years-old on Monday, which was also Flag Day.

But one woman asked for her birthday message had different feelings that she conveyed on-air.

"I'm not going to to wish you a happy birthday," the woman said. "Because I think you're a jerk."

"And I think you should be in jail for all the laws that you broke," she added.

Trump is celebrating his birthday at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.