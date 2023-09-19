In a series of social media posts, former President Donald Trump bragged about his accomplishments for the anti-abortion movement – while simultaneously warning the GOP not to take things too far.

"Like Ronald Reagan before me, I believe in the three exceptions for Rape, Incest, and the Life of the Mother," Trump wrote. "Without the exceptions, it is very difficult to win Elections, we would probably lose the Majorities in 2024, and perhaps the Presidency itself, but you must follow your HEART! In order to win in 2024, Republicans must learn how to talk about Abortion. This issue cost us unnecessarily, but dearly, in the Midterms."

Trump then reminded everyone he appointed three of the Supreme Court Justices that ended Roe v. Wade.

"I was able to do something that nobody thought was possible, end Roe v. Wade," he wrote.

"For 52 years, people talked, spent vast amounts of money, but couldn’t get the job done. I got the job done! Thanks to the three great Supreme Court Justices I appointed, this issue has been returned to the States, where all Legal Scholars, on both sides, felt it should be. Now the Pro Life Community has TREMENDOUS NEGOTIATING POWER."

Trump has increasingly tried to stake out a unique lane on abortion, chiding other Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for "terrible" six-week abortion bans — which put the procedure out of reach before many women even know they're pregnant — and suggesting he would "negotiate" with Democrats on the issue rather than impose a gestational limit at the federal level.

However, he continues to push a number of false claims, including that Democrats have laws that "kill the baby after birth."

This comes after Democrats have racked up a huge number of victories at the ballot box for abortion rights, from defeating an anti-abortion amendment in Kansas to upending Ohio Republicans' proposal to limit the power to fight ant-abortion legislation.