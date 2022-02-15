Trump about to be hit with racketeering case — 3 oldest kids may get charged too: David Cay Johnston
Donald Trump's family business will be charged with racketeering, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist predicted on CNN on Tuesday.

CNN's John Berman interviewed David Cay Johnston — one of the few journalists to obtain Trump's tax returns — following news that the accounting firm Mazars dropped Trump as a client.

"What happens if Mazars cooperates with investigators?" Berman asked. "Which, by all accounts, it does seem that they are."

"Well, Donald Bender, the Mazars accountant who prepares Trump's tax returns testified before the Manhattan grand jury and New York has this very unusual law, if you testify before the grand jury, you are granted immunity," Johnston explained. "That's not true at the federal level and in other states. So, he no longer is in concern personally for anything he may have done, from the Manhattan prosecutors."

"But, it does mean that Mazars is helping the prosecutors put together the, what I expect, will be a racketeering case. A New York state racketeering case against Trump, the Trump Organization, Allen Weissingberg and probably Donald's three older children," he said, referring to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

New York's Enterprise Corruption and the Organized Crime Control Act, often known as "little RICO," is the state's adaption of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) that is designed to go after organized crime.

The New York statue can carry prison terms of up to 25 years.

"Where do you think this ends for Donald Trump and the Trump Organization?" Berman asked.

"Well, the civil case -- the civil matter by Letitia James — is going to result in a civil suit making numerous charges of falsification of documents, false claims, and obtaining benefits as a result. The Manhattan grand jury is eventually going to indict Donald Trump," Johnston predicted. "They got 5 million pages of documents, John, they have to go through every one of them before they can finish their work."

"But Donald Trump will be indicted on a state racketeering charge, I'm confident of that," he said. "And perhaps in Westchester County, by Mimi Rocah, the new D.A. there and in Fulton County, Georgia, by Fani Willis, looking into voter fraud and now has a grand jury just for the purpose of investigating Trump's effort to interfere with the Georgia vote count," Johnston added.

