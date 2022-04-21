Trump accuses Piers Morgan of 'unlawful' video editing at Rupert Murdock's Talk TV

Donald Trump lashed out at Piers Morgan over video of a combative interview went viral online.

The interview was a promo for Talk TV, which debuts on Monday. The venture is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns the NY Post tabloid, which released the initial video of the interview.

"Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour," Trump news.

Trump's communications director went to NBC News to dispute the report.

"The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him 'a fool' if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable," Trump brazenly lied.

"For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn’t it?" Trump wondered.