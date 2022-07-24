'What's his policy on how to stage a coup?': Jim Acosta knocks Trump for 'returning to the scene of the crime' in DC

CNN's Jim Acosta took a shot at former President Donald Trump after it was announced he was returning to Washington, D.C. for the first time since he famously flew out in the early dawn of Jan. 20, 2021.

Marc Lotter, who works at the pro-Trump nonprofit organization, spoke to Acosta on Sunday, claiming that no one cares about the public hearings of the House Select Committee and the attack on Jan. 6. While the committee has drawn millions in ratings, the number of people watching it live on television as it's unfolding is lower than those who generally vote in an election. The majority of Americans se the hearings after, clips from the hearing, evidence from the hearings or coverage for the days that follow aren't included in those rating numbers. It's likely why public opinion has turned against Trump and favors the House Select Committee.

Lotter, who previously served as the director of strategic communications for the 2020 campaign, admitted that Trump lost the election, though he's one of very few willing to admit to it. Still, he believes that Trump should be more than willing to appear in Washington, D.C. and speak to the Lotter's Trump group.

"He's still the leader of the America First movement, explained Lotter. "He is the visionary behind many of the policies that got him elected to the white house. and when you look at what's going on in America right now, so many people are clamoring for that leadership back."

He claimed people want a soaring stock market and cheap gas. They forget about the stock market crash in 2020 and how he plans to bring gas prices down when Europe is willing to pay $10 a gallon.

"It's like he's returning to the scene of the crime," Acosta shot at Lotter. "Incited an insurrection."

"He left office on Jan. 20th," said Lotter, dodging the comment. "What is going to happen next I think is entirely up to the voters and the president and any other people who might be getting into the race. The one thing we know the policies worked."

"Setting aside the debate whether the policies work, there are a lot of Republicans, a lot of Trump advisers who will say the former president eviscerated his legacy when he tried to pull off a coup on Jan. 6. So, why bring him to Washington?" Acosta asked. "Isn't there something just wrong about Donald Trump showing up in Washington after what happened on Jan 6?"

"I think regardless of whether you agree with the former president or any former politician, they hold a certain standing," claimed Lotter. "If you want to outline your policy vision, other former presidents do that as well."

Acosta noted that Trump certainly doesn't have the same standing as former Presidents Barack Obama or George W. Bush. Lotter claimed that it's only the media that thinks that.

"If he decides to run, if he decides not to run, let the voters decide that. That's one of the things we learned from 2016 is all of the pundits on both sides and across the media spectrum, they were making the decision whether this man should be the nominee or this person should not be the nominee and what we've seen from 2016 we're even seeing in the primary cycles today the voters will decide who they believe will carry their voice to Washington, D.C., or state houses," said Lotter. "And I think having President Trump lead that charge from a policy standpoint, layout."

He went on to say that Trump's speech is going to be "akin to the state of the union where he will lay out his vision.

"What's his policy going to be? How to do a coup?" asked Acosta.

