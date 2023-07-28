'Experienced at knavery and clownery': Writer outlines rogues gallery of potential Trump cabinet picks

Former President Donald Trump has alienated so many people that he’d be left with slim pickings if he had to select officials for his second term, a columnist warned Friday.

“Now that a new clown show is threatening to suit up, candidates should shine their shoes and line up,” wrote Minn Post columnist Donna Hasleiet Halvorsen.

“The competition will be fierce, led by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy, plus Tommy Tuberville, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Lindsay Graham, Josh Hawley, Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, Louie Gohmert, Andy Biggs, and George Santos.

“These and countless others are experienced at knavery and clownery; they know how good they are at it; they’re perfect to serve in an autocracy run by a narcissistic, amoral individual who wants to take back the power that was so rudely taken from him.”

Read more: Melania Trump was reportedly poised to dump Donald as aides pondered mass resignation: former official

Halvorsen looked at members of Trump’s previous administration – people who quickly found out “he was going to do everything himself, like he did in business.”

She said, “The drift out the door began immediately as even pseudo-normal people – more than 150 of them in no time – realized having a clown for a boss, or being one yourself, wouldn’t look good on a résumé.”

Those who lasted included Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Now, Halvorsen suggested, the list of qualified people willing to search their country under Trump would be almost non-existent.