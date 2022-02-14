Trump told NJ governor that Mike Tyson thought he was sleeping with his wife: new book

Actress Robin Givens was only married to boxer Mike Tyson for one year and one week, but during that time the undisputed world heavyweight champion worried his wife was having an affair with Donald Trump, at least in Trump's telling.

The revelation came in the forthcoming book by This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times.

The authors describe Trump dining at his New Jersey golf resort with Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by Yahoo! Sports columnist Charles Robinson.

"In New Jersey, the president was happily ensconced in his circle of yes-men, regaling the state’s first couple with stories about Mike Tyson (the boxer, Trump said, had been convinced at one point that Trump was having an affair with Robin Givens, Tyson’s wife at the time) and Tom Brady (the football star, Trump said, had not been the same after marrying Gisele Bündchen, who insisted on cooking him a painstakingly health-conscious diet)," the book reported.

At the time, Trump was married to his first wife.

