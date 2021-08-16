Trump’s June speech comes back to haunt him after he slams Biden over Afghanistan

"What does that tell you about the incompetence that's going on right now?" Kilmeade asked Joe Kent, whose wife died while serving in the U.S. military.

"It's an absolute disgrace," Kent replied. "We need to get our people out. This lack of planning shows that once again the military-industrial complex right now led by someone like Lloyd Austin, they were expecting that they could slow roll Joe Biden once more to leave our troops in Afghanistan."

"Their plan has always been to lead our troops into harm's way and to continue these wars," he continued. "We need to get out."

Kent also insisted that the Taliban takeover was predictable.

"The day we get out, the Taliban returns," he explained. "That has always been the fate of Afghanistan. That is the history of that region. That's the graveyard of empires for a reason. It's absolutely ridiculous that we stayed this long."

"Right now, the priority has to be to get all of our people out," Kent added. "Use whatever force is necessary."

"I respectfully disagree," Kilmeade stated. "We need an eye on the terrorist movement. That's going to be terrorist university and now we're not even going to have intelligence there."

