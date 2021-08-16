Trump’s June speech comes back to haunt him after he slams Biden over Afghanistan

President Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach who is the Republican candidate for governor. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)
With the Taliban completing their takeover of Afghanistan and refugees desperately fighting to leave the country, former President Donald Trump has gone after President Joe Biden, calling on him to "resign in disgrace" over the withdrawal.
But shortly after he did, an old clip made the rounds on social media, in which Trump bragged just one month ago that he was the real mastermind behind the exit from Afghanistan, saying that he "started the process" and Biden wanted to stop it but couldn't.
“I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they (Biden) couldn’t stop the process. 21 years is enough.… https://t.co/Cd1DTRSbyO— david nussbaum (@david nussbaum) 1629070455.0
Commenters on social media promptly roasted Trump for his about-face, reminding him that just weeks ago he wanted credit for the very thing he is now demanding Biden "resign in disgrace" over.
The RNC may not want credit for Trump's deal with the Taliban, but Trump does https://t.co/ZP7AiCylHj— Kerry Eleveld (@Kerry Eleveld) 1629123263.0
The RNC may not want credit for Trump's deal with the Taliban, but Trump does https://t.co/ZP7AiCylHj— Kerry Eleveld (@Kerry Eleveld) 1629123263.0
The @GOP, @Foxnews, @Newsmax, @Oann and @BonginoReport will spend the next 3 weeks Pretending Trump didn’t say this… https://t.co/AUPlYmVZXn— Hal Sparks (@Hal Sparks) 1629124335.0
But because Trump was a colossal, unredeemable goofus, the cable news media is giving all this a pass. https://t.co/hdMuAELowv— Bob Cesca (@Bob Cesca) 1629124257.0
Both he and Biden deserve credit, not blame. https://t.co/oqk3ri9n4s— George Conway (@George Conway) 1629123945.0