Trump slapped down for ranting he left Biden a 'plan' for getting out of Afghanistan

Critics of Donald Trump were quick to dismiss his attack on President Joe Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal, after the former president went on a rant and claimed, without evidence, that he had left a "plan" for the current administration should be implementing as American forces leave the country after decades.
Late Saturday, Trump issued a statement through his spokesperson's Twitter account claiming, "He [Biden] ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him—a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America," while also adding, "After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America's power."
Critics of Trump were quick to point out that Trump had a hand in releasing Taliban fighters -- those same ones who are now surrounding Kabul on Sunday morning.
You can see some responses below:
@realLizUSA Speaking of not following plans left by the previous administration…https://t.co/YkBKlGI8yy— Democat Jorge😼 (@Democat Jorge😼) 1628997288.0
@realLizUSA https://t.co/PtvdlZR83y Then there's this from @45's admin. Funny listening to a guy talk about foreig… https://t.co/6u4XuVyhiY— Wayne Tyson (@Wayne Tyson) 1628987605.0
@realLizUSA So when, where, & how, exactly did you take out ISIS then? And what exactly was your plan for stabilit… https://t.co/JGKoE57tmb— A View From The UK (@A View From The UK) 1629024900.0
@realLizUSA "Afghanistan: After Trump's 'rotten' deal, what incentive is there for Taliban to negotiate? | World Ne… https://t.co/1l8u8RtUAV— Calicool63 (@Calicool63) 1628988357.0
@realLizUSA Read this. #45 wanted to get out ASAP, and only slowed it down from January 15 until May 1 because. https://t.co/zalggfEXLC— lessbarb (@lessbarb) 1628985188.0
@realLizUSA Should he invite them over to Camp David for dinner?— billystringsphan (@billystringsphan) 1628987573.0
@realLizUSA "UK Defense Secretary: International Community Will Likely 'Pay' for Trump Deal With Taliban" https://t.co/fGXhJEflVp— Calicool63 (@Calicool63) 1628988243.0
@realLizUSA He's handling it just fine considering the disaster you left him. Hey, Moron, thought you were going t… https://t.co/EsoTrXKbr4— DonSez (@DonSez) 1628995931.0
@realLizUSA Apparently, somebody wants to get banned from Twitter for assisting in spreading falsehoods. No problem.— 🧢🇺🇸 DeeCee 🇺🇸🧢 (@🧢🇺🇸 DeeCee 🇺🇸🧢) 1628989231.0
Remember when Trump let 5,000 Taliban fighters loose in Afghanistan? https://t.co/plZfDJOHbI— William LeGate (@William LeGate) 1629029704.0
As a part of the 2020 Doha deal, Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo made an agreement with the Taliban to lift sanctions… https://t.co/DfI5bAvQjV— Travis Akers (@Travis Akers) 1628998582.0
As pro-Trump voices pivot from hailing Trump for abandoning Afghanistan to slamming Biden for abandoning Afghanista… https://t.co/56mwmy0qH0— David Frum (@David Frum) 1629004048.0
From Biden’s statement on Afghanistan. Interesting that he reminds us Trump and Pompeo invited the Taliban to Camp… https://t.co/mNupg8vEC1— 🅱️oston John (@🅱️oston John) 1628977564.0
Dear Trumpers, Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo agreed to let 5,000 Taliban hardcore soldiers who were prisoners be re… https://t.co/F5pl9b88Jt— Don Winslow (@Don Winslow) 1628998601.0