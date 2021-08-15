Trump slapped down for ranting he left Biden a 'plan' for getting out of Afghanistan
Donald Trump during an interview with Axios. (YouTube/Screenshot)

Critics of Donald Trump were quick to dismiss his attack on President Joe Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal, after the former president went on a rant and claimed, without evidence, that he had left a "plan" for the current administration should be implementing as American forces leave the country after decades.

Late Saturday, Trump issued a statement through his spokesperson's Twitter account claiming, "He [Biden] ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him—a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America," while also adding, "After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America's power."

Critics of Trump were quick to point out that Trump had a hand in releasing Taliban fighters -- those same ones who are now surrounding Kabul on Sunday morning.

