Trump whines about NY prosecutor in unhinged rant: 'I have been innocent'

Donald Trump complained about being under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement emailed to reporters on Thursday.

"This Democrat prosecutorial misconduct began the second I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and has continued in an attempt to silence a President who is leading in every single poll. Never before has this happened to another President, and it is an absolute violation of my civil rights. As President I had two jobs—to run our Country well, and to survive," Trump claimed, neglecting to mention the oath he took to defend the Constitution.



"I've been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James, and Al Capone, combined. This has been going on for years, and in all cases, I have been innocent. After having survived so many investigations, numerous people have said to me, 'You must be the cleanest person alive. Nobody else could have survived this.' But how do I get my reputation back as this unfair persecution endlessly continues?" he wondered. "When will horrible and unfair political harassment and persecution in our Country finally be over. Instead, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's comments came after James asked a judge to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 a day for refusing to comply with a court order.