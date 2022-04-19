Trump’s Alabama rally abruptly canceled – and rescheduled for after the GOP Senate runoff

Former President Donald Trump's rally that was scheduled for June 18 in Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled and rescheduled for July 9 and will be held in Mobile, AL.com reports.
“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have been forced to postpone the event in Birmingham, Alabama,” an email from the American Freedom Tour said. “We are very sorry for any inconvenience. On June 18th, instead of Birmingham, we will be in Northern Mississippi, outside of Memphis. Also, we are expecting to be in Mobile, Alabama on July 9th.”
While it's still not known where the rally will be held in Mobile, American Freedom Tour said that the organization was willing to give out upgraded tickets “closer to the stage, along with free lunch” at either the Mobile event or one that is being rescheduled near Memphis, Tennessee.
As AL.com's Paul Gattis points out, since the Alabama rally will now take place after the June 21 expected GOP Senate runoff, it "would seem to strongly suggest no Trump endorsement" is coming for Mike Durant or Katie Britt in the Alabama Senate race.
Read the full report over at AL.com.
