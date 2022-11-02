Why the FBI will struggle to get anyone to flip on Donald Trump

"When they broke windows, kicked in the doors, brutally attacked law enforcement, roamed the corridors hunting for officials and erected gallows to hang the former Vice President Mike Pence," Biden said comparing what happened on Jan. 6 to the calls of "Where's Nancy" from the attacker last week. "It was an enraged mob that had been whipped up into a frenzy by a president repeating over and over again the big lie that the election of 2020 had been stolen. It's a lie that fuelled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years. Even before Jan. 6, we saw election officials and election workers in a number of states subject to menacing calls, physical threats, even threats to their very lives."

He brought up Ms. Moss and the attacks on her all because the Republican Secretary of State "refused to break the law and give into the defeated president's demand to just find him 11,780 votes. 'Just find me 11,780 votes,'" Biden quoted.

"This intimidation, this violence against Democrats, Republicans and nonpartisan officials just doing their jobs are the consequence of lies told for power and profit," proclaimed Biden. "Lies of conspiracy and malice. Lies repeated over and over to generate a cycle of anger, hate and even violence. In this moment we have to confront those lies with the truth. The very future of our nation depends on it. My fellow Americans we are facing a defining moment, an inflection point. We must, with one overwhelming unified voice, speak as one country and say there's no place — no place — for voter intimidation or political violence in America. Whether it's directed at Democrats or Republicans. No place, period. No place ever."

He went on to say that there are differences of opinion and policies just as there always have been.

"But there's something else at stake: Democracy itself," continued Biden. "I'm not the only one who sees it. recent polls have shown an overwhelming majority of Americans believe our democracy is at risk. That our democracy is under threat. They, too, see that democracy is on the ballot this year and they are deeply concerned about it. So, today I appeal to all Americans, regardless of party, to meet this moment of national and generational importance. We must vote knowing what's at stake and not just the policy of the moment but the institutions that is have held us together as we've sought a more perfect union are also at stake. We must vote knowing who we have been, and what we're at risk of becoming."

He went on to say that Freedom isn't free, and that it requires vigilance.

"Every generation has had to defend it, protect it, preserve it, choose it," said Biden. "That's what democracy is. It's a choice. a decision of the people, by the people and for the people. The issue couldn't be clearer in my view. We the people must decide whether we'll have fair and free elections and every vote counts. We the people must decide whether we're going to sustain a republic where reality is accepted, the law is obeyed and your vote is truly sacred. We the people must decide whether the rule of law will prevail or allow the dark forces to thirst for power put ahead of the principles that long guided us."

He warned that American democracy is under attack only because a defeated former president of the United States refused to accept the results of the 2020 election and continues to refuse to accept the will of the people.

"He refuses to accept the fact that he lost. He has abused his power and put the loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution," said Biden not mentioning Trump's name. "He's made a big lie, an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party. The minority of that party. The great irony about the 2020 election is it's the most attacked election in our history, and yet there's no election in our history we can be more certain of its results. Every legal challenge that could have been brought was brought. Every recount that could have been undertaken was undertaken. Every recount confirmed the results. Wherever fact or evidence had been demanded the big lie has been proven to be just that. A big lie. Every single time. Yet now extreme MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections but elections being held now and in the future."

He went on to beg Americans to choose America and chose democracy over those who have said they'll refuse to accept their election results even before the election was held.

See the speech below: