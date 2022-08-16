Michael Cohen: 'Scared' Trump is going to make Rudy Giuliani his next scapegoat
Michael Cohen leaving a federal court in Lower Manhattan in 2018. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer says that he thinks the ex-president will try to make Rudy Giuliani the scapegoat for any potential criminal charges that could result from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Michael Cohen told CNN's Don Lemon that "the next scapegoat is going to be Rudy 'Collude-y' Giuliani."

"I believe that everybody likes a bargain, but Donald Trump really likes a bargain," Cohen said. "And I believe that Rudy is like a BOGO — Buy one, get one half off. They're going to throw him under the bus for Mar-a-Lago. And at the same time, they're going to throw him under the bus for Georgia."

Giuliani is currently the target of a criminal probe in Georgia regarding the 2020 election.

Cohen called Trump "Captain Chaos" and said the former his usual tactic is to "throw as much at the American public that he can in order to confuse them."

"He truly believes that the American public has like a two-day — maybe, if you're bright, a three-day window of remembering what's going on," he said.

Cohen added that Trump is likely a little bit scared.

"He's scared of the documents that they now have possession and control over because this is documentary evidence," Cohen said. "This is evidence that they can use against him."

