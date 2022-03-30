On CNN Wednesday, analyst John Harwood tore into former President Donald Trump for publicly asking Vladimir Putin to release dirt on President Joe Biden's family.

"Donald Trump is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him," said Harwood. "Distinctions between true, false, right, wrong, America's friends, America's enemies are irrelevant to Donald Trump. Russia has helped him financially and politically over the years. And he has aligned himself with Vladimir Putin. This is significant not just because he was president, but he's the leader of one of America's two primary parties, and he might be president again."

"This is a moment of moral clarity, when Vladimir Putin is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, for Republicans who do care about the difference between right, wrong, true, false, America's friends and America's enemies, to reflect on whether this is the person they want to attach their party to," added Harwood. "Again, there is no evidence that ... President Biden has done anything wrong. But we know that Donald Trump has aligned himself for years with Vladimir Putin. And Vladimir Putin is the butcher in this war that is going on right now."

Watch below: