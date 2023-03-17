Watch: Trump announces plan to avert WW3 but goes off script in attack on neocons and Marxists
Donald J. Trump speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump on Thursday announced plans to avert World War III, but the former president went off script to launch attacks on neocons and Marxists, among others.

“We have never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden, a global conflict between nuclear armed powers would mean death and destruction on the scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon,” the former president said in a video he posted on his Truth Social website.

The former president said new leadership is needed to avoid “that nightmare.”

Trump described Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine a “proxy battle” and that “our objective is to immediately have a total cessation of hostilities.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Jack Smith subpoenas 'dozens' of Mar-a-Lago staff about classified documents

“We need peace without delay.”

Trump called for a “complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third world country and a third world dictatorship, right here at home.

“The State Department, the defense bureaucracy, the intelligence services, and all of the rest need to be completely overhauled and reconstituted to fire the deep Staters and put America first. We have to put America first.”

Trump suggested America needs to reassess its role in NATO and a “foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear armed Russia based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat.”

“But the greatest threat to Western civilization today is not Russia. It's probably more than anything else. ourselves and some of the horrible, USA-hating people that represent us.”

The America-haters in Trump’s estimation support abolishing national borders and are behind the failure to police our own cities, the destruction of the rule of law from within, the collapse of the nuclear family and (lower) fertility rates, “like nobody can believe is happening.”

“It's the Marxists who would have us become a godless nation worshipping at the altar of race and gender and environment.”

He said the globalist class that wants to keep America dependent on China aims to “squander all of America's strength, blood and treasure, chasing monsters and phantoms overseas while keeping us distracted from the havoc they're creating right here at home.”

“These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed,” Trump said.

“Evicting the sick and corrupt establishment is the monumental task for the next president. And I'm the only one who can do it. I'm the only one that can get the job done. I know exactly what has to be done.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video