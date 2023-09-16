Trump appears to admit he 'lost' 2020 election before correction

Donald Trump said Friday night that he "lost" the 2020 election, before quickly saying he didn't lose because the contest was "rigged."

Trump, who is currently facing two criminal investigations -- one in D.C. and one in Georgia -- in connection with his behavior following his 2020 loss, spoke at a prayer summit Friday. Also in the speech, the former president lashed out at the special counsel for purportedly trying to take away the ex-president's Constitutional rights.

Trump also recapped what happened in 2020.

Trump said he did extremely well in 2016, and that he did "even better" the next election cycle. He lamented that he got more votes than the first time yet still "lost."

"We got 12 million more votes, and we lost!" Trump Friday said before catching himself. "Well, we didn't lose election. It was rigged."