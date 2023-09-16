'He wants to take my First Amendment rights': Trump attacks Jack Smith as prosecutor seeks gag order

Donald Trump on Friday night said that president Joe Biden and his "radical left thugs" are prosecuting him because he's leading in the 2024 election, and that "deranged Jack Smith" is trying to take away his First Amendment rights.

Trump, who earlier in the day lashed out at Smith in a post on Truth Social, was speaking at a Pray Vote Stand Summit when he called out Smith by name. Earlier in the day, it was revealed Smith had sought a "narrow" gag order against Trump to protect those involved in the trial.

The former president first mused about Smith's name, asking what he had changed it from.

Trump then said "deranged Jack Smith" was targeting him with the gag order request.

"He wants to take my First Amendment rights," he said during the political event. He then described circumstances in which he might be limited when speaking about the criminal charges during the political campaign.