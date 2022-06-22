Fake elector and Trump staffer in Arizona subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of election overthrow case

The Justice Department has filed fresh subpoenas for two people allegedly involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the Washington Post noted Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the fifth public hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the plot that led up to it, FBI agents were at the home of Georgia lawyer Brad Carver and Thomas Lane, who lives in Virginia.

Carver was among the 16 fake electors that President Donald Trump's campaign recruited to sign off on an official document saying that they were "duly elected and qualified electors." Carver is a proud member of the Republican National Lawyers Association and lobbyist whose firm the Republican Party paid $81,000 to defend Georgia's new voting restrictions.

It was a fluke that Carver was one of the fraudulent electors as he stepped in when four of the 16 Trump "electors" didn't show up for the meeting on Dec. 14, 2020. The electors conducted a ceremony, falsely signed the official documents and sent the papers to Congress and the National Archives.

Carver did have a Twitter account that continues to show up in Google searches but has since been deleted.

Lane worked for Trump's campaign in Arizona and New Mexico. According to his LinkedIn profile, while Lane worked for Trump for President, Inc, from Aug 2020-Jan. 2021. At the same time he was working for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (RSC) as their Election Day Operations Director — Special Projects from Dec. 2020 to Jan. 2021. He began a job as the Election Integrity State Director for Virginia in Aug. 2021.

Despite being employed by the Republican Party in Dec. 2020, someone named Thomas Lane who worked in Republican politics in Arizona in Dec. 2020, testified under oath that he was observing the election vote count on behalf of a campaign opposing Proposition 207, which would legalize recreational cannabis, the Arizona Mirror reported in 2020.

"Thomas Lane was one of a half dozen observers whom Ward’s attorney, Jack Wilenchik, called to the stand. Lane, who was observing on behalf of the campaign opposing Proposition 207, which legalizes recreational marijuana, said he watched election workers mistakenly negate votes for Trump," the report claimed. "He said the software that tries to prefill what it believes to be the voter’s choices generally favored Biden, regardless of what the original ballot said."



Lane claimed that election workers caught and corrected them. He also testified that there were serial numbers used to find duplicated ballots.

As the Post explained, the DOJ released the addresses of the people where they staged the raids and those addresses match the men.

"The precise nature of the information being sought by the Justice Department wasn’t immediately clear; however, Arizona and Georgia officials testified Tuesday to a House panel probing the Jan. 6 attacks about attempts by Trump and his inner circle of advisers to try to reverse Biden’s electoral college victories in those states," the report explained.

There is a list of about 15 other people subpoenaed by the DOJ.

