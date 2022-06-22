‘Clearly a crime’: Watergate prosecutor says Jan. 6 hearings have presented damning evidence against Trump

Speaking on CNN this Wednesday, former assistant prosecutor in the Watergate scandal, Nick Ackerman, said that testimony before the Jan. 6 committee from Arizona GOP Rep. Rusty Bowers was "definitely" evidence of former President Donald Trump's commission of a crime.

"I mean, what he did with Bowers clearly was a crime," Ackerman said. "And when you combine it with what he did with [Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger], it's a pattern that emerges here with two of the battleground states."

Bowers was the first of several witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing who testified about efforts by Trump and his inner circle to reverse the 2020 election's results by pressuring state officials to put forward false slates of electors.

"[Trump] was just trying to find more votes," Ackerman continued. "He was trying to pull off a coup, and he was trying to do something that was a fraud on the government and also an obstruction of what Congress's due right is under the Electoral College Act."

"No question there is a crime committed here," he added.

Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, also testified that he asked Giuliani "on multiple occasions" for evidence of his stolen election claims.

He told committee members Giuliani said "we've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence."

Trump issued a statement, read out during the hearing, attempting to discredit Bowers, calling him a "RINO" -- Republican In Name Only -- and claiming that the lawmaker had told Trump the election was rigged and that Trump had in fact won Arizona.

But Bowers said both claims were false.

