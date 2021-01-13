Army leaders warn soldiers and veterans not to help Trump remain in power

The U.S. Army's top leaders appeared to caution active-duty soldiers and veterans against participating in any effort to keep President Donald Trump in office.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters, and reminded all members of the armed forces of their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution and reaffirmed that President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

In addition, Army leaders sent out their own message.

"Democratic elections are a constitutional right, and the military has no role in determining their outcome," read the statement, signed by Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston, Army chief of staff James McConville, and Army secretary Ryan McCarthy.

"The nation expects all members of the United States Army to follow the law and do the right things the right way," the statement adds, "whether we are in or out of uniform. To maintain the sacred trust of the American People, it is important that all those who represent the Army, in any capacity, remain models of professionalism, character and integrity."

The statement also reaffirms the National Guard's duty to support law enforcement.



