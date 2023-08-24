Trump says he will be arrested at 7:30 p.m. in post bragging about interview ratings
Fani Willis and Donald Trump / official portraits.

Hours before his expected surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, Donald Trump on Thursday continued his attacks on the local prosecutor in a social media rant in which the former president claimed his interview with Tucker Carlson that aired during Wednesday’s presidential debate was the “Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER.”

The former president called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a “lowlife” in the post, which said he will surrender to authorities at 7:30 p.m. Thursday local time.

Trump claims the video of his interview with Carlson has already garnered more than 231 million views and “still counting.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”

