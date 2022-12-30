Trump asked Kushner if it was possible to trademark the phrase 'Rigged Election': report
On Friday, CNN reported that former President Donald Trump had a top aide ask his son-in-law Jared Kushner whether it would be possible to trademark the phrase "Rigged Election," just days after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden in 2020.

The information was revealed in emails provided by Kushner, an adviser in Trump's White House, and released as part of the final batches of transcripts from the House January 6 Select Committee.

"On November 9, 2020, then-Trump aide Dan Scavino emailed Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, with the request from Trump," reported Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz, and Kate Sullivan. "'Hey Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own rights to below, I don’t know who to see – or ask…I don’t know who to take to,' the email from Scavino reads, according to a transcript of Kushner’s testimony to the committee, which was released by the panel on Friday. Two phrases were bolded in the email: 'Save America PAC!' and 'Rigged Election!'"

"Kushner forwarded the request and discussed it on an email chain that included Eric Trump, the President’s son; Alex Cannon, a Trump campaign lawyer; Sean Dollman, the chief financial officer of Trump’s 2020 campaign, and Justin Clark, a Trump campaign lawyer," said the report, noting that Kushner wrote "Guys - can we do ASAP please?"

Ultimately, Eric Trump responded back that web domains for both of those terms were already taken.

The committee ultimately released a scathing final report accusing Trump of being central to inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol and heavily involved in the illegal plots to overturn the vote, and referred Trump to the Justice Department on four proposed criminal charges. Special Counsel Jack Smith is still working through multiple criminal investigations of the former president.

