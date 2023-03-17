'Monumental ruling': Trump attorney ordered to testify before grand jury

A federal judge has ruled that an attorney for Donald Trump must testify before a grand jury in regards to the investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents, CNN reported. The publication described it as a "monumental ruling."

Prosecutors want to know more about a phone call attorney Evan Corcoran allegedly had with Trump as investigators were seeking evidence over possible obstruction of the government’s investigation into classified materials he took to his Palm Beach resort.

Sources speaking to CNN say Justice Department prosecutors "have met the threshold for the crime-fraud exception" for Corcoran.

"The decision hands Trump yet another loss under seal in court as his team and allies have tried to hold off Smith’s investigators from learning about direct conversations the former president had with some of his closest advisers," CNN's report stated. "The development is particularly notable because of accusations prosecutors would have made about Trump as they argued to the judge for the grand jury testimony."

Corcoran, who CNN characterizes as "an attorney-turned-witness," previously testified to the grand jury but refused to answer certain questions.

Read the full report over at CNN.