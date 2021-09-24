'Doesn't make any sense at all': CNN panel laughs at Trump's newest demand to audit Texas
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

This week, just as the GOP-backed Arizona "audit" ended in yet another confirmation President Joe Biden carried the state, Texas announced they would be conducting an audit of their own vote at former President Donald Trump's request — even though he won the state by more than 600,000 votes.

A CNN panel on Friday was bewildered what Trump is even attempting to accomplish.

"In Arizona, when you look at the count that has been released and we're waiting this public unveiling by Senate Republicans, state Senate Republicans who are behind this, Joe Biden gained votes. Donald Trump lost votes in this audit, this sham audit in Maricopa County," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "What does that say to you?"

"Look, it says that this is going to — the more Trump pushes this, the more his supporters push this, the adverse effect is what's going to come out," said The New Republic reporter Daniel Strauss. "He's probably going to lose votes elsewhere if more of these tallies happen. But it also sort of highlights that this isn't about that for them. This is about showing fealty to the ongoing leader of the Republican Party, which is Donald Trump. and the core argument that the Republican Party is making right now concerning the 2020 election is that there need to be a lot more audits, especially in super conservative states like Texas."

"Why, though, in Texas, does President Trump, former President Trump want audits when he won Texas?" asked Keilar.

"I mean, I don't know. Do you know?" said analyst Kasie Hunt, laughing. "It doesn't make any sense at all?"

"I thought you knew more than me, Kasie," chuckled Keilar. "That's why I have you here. I don't know, really."

"It's completely — you know, I feel like we spent four years trying to explain why the former president was doing what he was doing, and at the end of the day, it just seems like he wants to get people to follow him," said Hunt. "And I think that there is some of that going on here. I think that this broader campaign too is part of an attempt to undermine the system regardless of whether the outcome was, you know, what the former president actually wanted. But it is — i mean it is head-scratching.

Watch below:

CNN panel laughs at Trump's push to audit Texas vote www.youtube.com

